Tucker went 1-for-2 with three walks, a run and two stolen bases in the victory over the Twins on Tuesday.

Tucker walked in each of his first three at-bats, the second which was in the fourth inning where he stole second base and later scored on a Jeremy Pena RBI single. He walked again in the fifth frame before notching a single and stealing another base in the seventh inning. The outfielder now has seven stolen bases on the season, three of which have come in his last four contests. Although Tucker only has three hits in his last seven games, he has walked 10 times over that stretch, raising his on-base percentage from .308 to .342 in the process. His season slash line now sits at .243/.342/.398 with four homers, 17 RBI, nine runs and five stolen bases in 103 at-bats over 30 games.