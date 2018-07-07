Tucker was called up from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old slashed .306/.371/.520 with 14 home runs, 66 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 80 games for Fresno this year. Since the beginning of June, he's posted a 1.018 OPS. Tucker is pretty solid across the board and has the ability to man all three outfield spots. He should get an extended look during his first trip up to the big leagues. In his place, Jake Marisnick was optioned to Fresno.