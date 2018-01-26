Astros' Kyle Tucker: Receives spring-training invite
Tucker has been invited to spring training.
Tucker, 21, was named the Astros 2017 Minor League Player of the Year after hitting .274 with 33 doubles, 25 home runs, 90 RBI and 21 stolen bases in 120 games at High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi. The left-handed hitting outfielder is the organization's second-ranked prospect and top-ranked position prospect, per RotoWire.
