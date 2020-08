Tucker went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Tucker has recorded two multi-hit performances in his last four games, but he went 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts in between, so he has gone 5-for-19 (.263) with five RBI and four runs scored in his last four contests. He should benefit from the absence of Yordan Alvarez (undisclosed) to earn more playing time in the next few weeks.