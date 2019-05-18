Tucker is hitting .306/.385/.729 with 10 home runs and six steals (on six attempts) over his last 98 plate appearances for Triple-A Round Rock.

Tucker got off to a really rough start through his first 14 games this season, hitting .106 with 14 strikeouts, but he has really heated up of late. His teammate, Yordan Alvarez, is also on fire, and both players are among the very best prospects to stash in redraft leagues. It is unclear exactly how the Astros will juggle their roster to make room for Tucker and Alvarez, but both are deserving of a promotion.