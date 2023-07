Tucker went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Tucker was caught stealing on his last two attempts since his last successful steal June 21. Over the 14 games in between thefts, he hit .370 (20-for-54) with eight extra-base hits. The star outfielder's strong play of late has him up to a .291/.366/.475 slash line with 15 steals, 13 home runs, 56 RBI, 46 runs scored and 20 doubles through 88 contests.