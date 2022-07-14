Tucker went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Angels.

This was Tucker's first stolen base attempt of July and his first successful steal since June 28. The outfielder is batting .268 (11-for-41) with two home runs, nine RBI, seven runs scored and a 4:6 BB:K through 11 contests this month. He's maintained a solid .256/.350/.481 slash line with 15 steals, 17 home runs, 60 RBI, 39 runs scored and 13 doubles in 329 plate appearances as a consistent hitter in the heart of the Astros' lineup.