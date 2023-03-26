Tucker (ankle) is starting in right field and batting second in Sunday's spring game against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker sat out the final of the World Baseball Classic due to the minor ankle sprain, but he's back in the lineup Sunday and his availability for Opening Day never appeared in question. The 26-year-old will be a key piece near the top of Houston's lineup again this season, especially early on with Jose Altuve (thumb) likely out until at least June.