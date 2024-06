Tucker (shin) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker exited Monday's 7-4 win over St. Louis after fouling a ball off his right shin and has now missed two straight starts. The Astros are off Thursday, so Tucker could have a shot to return to the lineup Friday, when the club takes on the Angels. Trey Cabbage will cover right field Wednesday.