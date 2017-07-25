Tucker (back) was activated from the disabled list with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The top prospect wound up missing just over a month of action due to this injury. Now that he's healthy again, Tucker will resume his normal role as a regular for the Hooks as he looks to build off his strong .301/.360/.548 slash line in 36 at the level this season.

