Tucker went 2-for-4 with a double, a hit by pitch, three runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Tucker scampered home with the game-winning run in the 11th inning after a throwing error. The 21-year-old outfielder has started all four games since his callup and had his biggest impact to date, stealing his first base and producing his first extra-base hit. Tucker scored all three times he reached base.