Tucker went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over Texas.

Tucker poked an RBI single and came around to score in both the second and third innings of Friday's blowout victory. After he was stuck in a 3-for-23 slump, the 24-year-old outfielder is riding a six-game hitting streak that includes four multi-hit performances. He's raised his season OPS from .584 to .746 during that stretch.