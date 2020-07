Tucker went 0-for-3 with a stolen base, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 8-5 win over the Mariners.

Tucker reached on a Kyle Seager error in the third inning and promptly stole second, his first swipe of the year, before scoring on a Jose Altuve double. Tucker would draw a walk in the fourth and score again on a Dustin Garneau triple. The 23-year-old Tucker will likely see the short end of a timeshare with Michael Brantley in left field and can also serve as the designated hitter at times.