Tucker (illness) felt good after taking batting practice Sunday and expects to be activated during the three-game series at Baltimore, which begins Monday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 24-year-old landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday and never tested positive for the virus, though he lost 10 pounds while battling a stomach bug before resuming workouts Friday. The Astros may want to see how Tucker handles some more strenuous work before activating him, but he should be able to rejoin the active roster within the next couple days.