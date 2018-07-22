Astros' Kyle Tucker: Sits versus lefty
Tucker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.
Houston will hold out both of their lefty-hitting regulars in the outfield in Tucker and Josh Reddick with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the hill for the opposition. Tucker has had a slow start to his MLB career since his July 7 promotion from Triple-A Fresno, going 5-for-35 (.143 average) over 11 games.
