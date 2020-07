Tucker is not in the lineup for Friday's Opening Day game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Just how often Tucker starts this year remains an open question, though it's no big surprise to see him on the bench Friday against southpaw Marco Gonzales. The Astros will start a pair of veteran left-handed bats in the outfield corners (Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick), but it will be the right-handed Aledmys Diaz who serves as the designated hitter.