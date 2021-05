Tucker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in the Astros' 5-1 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Tucker hit a solo shot off Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning for his seventh home run of the year. The outfielder has been on a power surge, with four extra-base hits in his last three games. He had his fifth multi-hit game of the season Tuesday as well. The 24-year-old is slashing .203/.279/.431 with 21 RBI, 20 runs and a pair of steals in 140 plate appearances.