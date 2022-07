Tucker went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and two total RBI in Saturday's win against the Angels.

Tucker put the Astros on the board in the first inning with a single, and he subsequently came around to score the team's third run. The outfielder then slugged a solo shot to right field in the seventh to give Houston an 8-1 lead. Tucker has been one of MLB's top power/speed threats this season -- he's the only player in the league to have at least 16 home runs and 14 thefts.