Tucker went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI during a 10-9 loss to the Angels in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The 23-year-old got the Astros on the board with a solo shot in the second inning, and he added RBI singles in the third and fifth. He had a sluggish start to 2020, but Tucker has been dialed in at the plate for over a month now -- after a 1-for-3 performance in the nightcap Saturday, he's slashing .306/.356/.657 over his last 30 games with all seven of his homers and 30 RBI.