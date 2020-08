Tucker went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the A's.

The Astros scored 10 runs in sweeping the twin bill, and Tucker drove in six of them after adding a bases-loaded triple in the nightcap. The 23-year-old appears to be coming into his own in 2020, slashing .272/.333/.588 through 32 games with six homers, four steals, 26 runs and 29 RBI -- the kind of production his minor-league performance always suggested he was capable of.