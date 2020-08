Tucker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI double and a pair of walks in Monday's 11-4 win over the Angels.

Tucker opened the scoring in the second inning with his fifth homer of the year. He later added a double to plate Carlos Correa in the sixth. Tucker has racked up 22 RBI, 23 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .252 batting average through 28 games this year.