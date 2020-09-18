Tucker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Rangers.
Tucker provided the entire offense for the Astros, smacking his ninth home run of the season in the second inning. He had been in quite a slump at the dish, recording just three hits in 30 at-bats in eight games since Sept. 6 -- the date of his last home run. Still, Tucker has provided plenty of power and counting stats to this point in the campaign, hitting .253/.303/.529 with 31 runs scored, 39 RBI and five stolen bases across 188 plate appearances.