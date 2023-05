Tucker went 3-for-4 with one double, one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over Seattle.

Tucker's clutch long ball put the Astros up 6-4 in the ninth inning, helping them seal the victory. This was the outfielder's first three-hit game of the year, after not getting a hit in his previous three games. The 26-year-old is now slashing .277/.376/.473 on the season.