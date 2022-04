Tucker went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Monday against the Rangers.

Tucker got off to a very slow start to the season, collecting only four hits across his first 52 plate appearances. However, he has now turned in three-hit performances in two of his last three starts. All six of those knocks have been singles, and Tucker's lack of power early -- he has only two extra-base hits on the campaign, both of which were homers -- remains a concern.