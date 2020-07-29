site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Starts against righty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tucker started as the designated hitter and went 0-for-2 before being pinch hit for in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.
This was Tucker's third start at DH, all against right-handers. Once the Dodgers brought in a left-handed reliever, Houston manager Dusty Baker brought in Abraham Toro as a pinch hitter for Tucker.
