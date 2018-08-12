Astros' Kyle Tucker: Starts in left field Sunday
Tucker started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
Tucker ignited an eighth-inning rally when he was hit by a pitch and scored Houston's first run. This was his first start since being called up from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday as a replacement for the injured Jake Marisnick (groin). This is Tucker's second stint with the Astros after he appeared overmatched earlier this summer. If he continues to struggle against major-league pitching, Tucker could be the roster casualty when George Springer (thumb) is ready to be activated from the disabled list, expected to happen by the end of this week.
