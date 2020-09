Tucker went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a stolen base in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tucker gave the Astros a 2-0 lead in the third inning with his RBI double. He added a single and a stolen base in the sixth, but didn't come around to score on either of his successful at-bats. The 23-year-old is slashing a decent .258/.307/.534 with nine homers, six steals, 40 RBI and 31 runs scored through 49 games.