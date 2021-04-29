Tucker went 1-for-3 with a walk, a steal and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.

Tucker opened up the bottom half of the second with a walk and quickly notched his second steal of the season before eventually coming around to score to give the Astros an early lead. He would later have a base hit in the eighth to start a miraculous four-run rally and ended up scoring on a fielder's choice two batters later. Despite a busy day, Tucker is only slashing .187/.222/.385 with five home runs, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored and a 4:18 BB:K.