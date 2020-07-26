Tucker served as the designated hitter Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 7-2 win over the Mariners.

The Astros faced left-hander Taijuan Walker, presenting an opportunity for Tucker to make his season debut after sitting out against a left-hander Friday. With Aledmys Diaz (groin) joining Yordan Alvarez (undisclosed) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Tucker should get the bulk of starts at DH in the short term. He's hit both lefties and righties well in the minors, so Tucker should not be an automatic sit against southpaws.