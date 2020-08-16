Tucker will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Mariners.
.Tucker looked like he might have been at risk of being squeezed out of an everyday role when Yordan Alvarez returned from the COVID-19 injured list Friday, but Michael Brantley's (quadriceps) move to the IL a day later should allow Tucker to at least temporarily maintain an everyday job. However, the 23-year-old will likely need to turn things around at the plate by the time the Astros are back to full strength to ensure he continues to see steady work. Entering Sunday's game, Tucker is slashing .192/.234/.329 while striking out 23 times in 77 plate appearances (29.9 percent).