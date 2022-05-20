Tucker went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Rangers.

Tucker delivered an RBI single in the second inning to begin his strong performance. The rest of his production came in the eighth frame when he walked, stole third base and proceeded to score. Tucker has had a very productive month of May, but he has been particularly aggressive on the basepaths by tallying seven stolen bases in 17 starts. Overall, he has maintained a .248/.348/.459 line across 155 plate appearances.