Tucker went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and two stolen bases in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

The Astros struggled to generate much offense in Sunday's series finale, but Tucker stayed hot by posting his third consecutive multi-hit performance while extending his hitting streak to seven games. The 25-year-old hit just .087 in his first 13 games of the season but has hit .471 with two homers, three doubles, 11 RBI, four runs and three stolen bases over the last nine matchups. Tucker was moved around the lineup over the first few games of the season, but 10 of his last 13 starts have come while hitting sixth in the order.