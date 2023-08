Tucker went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over Boston.

Tucker got the Astros on the board early, plating Alex Bregman on a two-run homer off Tanner Houck in the first. The long ball was Tucker's seventh of August -- tied for the fifth most in the American League -- despite missing a few games with an illness. On the year, Tucker is slashing .296/.376/.527 with 24 stolen bases while striking out just 12.9 percent of the time.