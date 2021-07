Tucker went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and stolen base in a 7-1 win over the White Sox on Friday.

Tucker knocked in a run with a seventh-inning single and subsequently came around to score. He also picked up a stolen base after singling in the sixth frame. Tucker has swiped three bags over his past two games, and he is enjoying a breakout campaign with a .276/.334/.505 slash line, 15 homers, 50 RBI and eight steals.