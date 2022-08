Tucker went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Tucker singled in the second inning, launched a game-tying solo homer in the fourth frame and added another RBI on a single in the bottom of the 10th. The homer was his 20th of the season and first since July 26. Tucker has now gone 4-for-8 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs over two games since he returned from a four-game absence due to an illness.