Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the win over the Guardians on Tuesday.

Tucker took Zach Plesac deep for a three-run shot in the bottom of fifth inning, expanding the Astros' lead to 7-1. The long ball was his eighth of the year and first in his last seven games. Tucker has struggled to produce consistently at the plate this season, batting just .174 with one-extra base hit and four RBI in seven games after launching two homers and driving in six versus the Red Sox on May 17. Overall, the outfielder has compiled a .240/.335/.447 slash line over 150 at-bats this year, his worst average and slugging percentage since his debut season in 2018.