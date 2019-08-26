Tucker went hitless in two at-bats but recorded a walk and stolen base Saturday in Triple-A Round Rock's 7-1 win over New Orleans.

The stolen base was Tucker's 30th of the season, which made him just the fifth player in Pacific Coast League history to lock up a 30-30 campaign, as he entered the contest with 32 home runs. Even with the eye-popping counting-stats production, Tucker maintains a strong, but not spectacular 113 wRC+ on the campaign, down fairly steeply from his 2018 mark at Triple-A (155). The performance downturn won't put too much of a damper on Tucker's promising long-term outlook, and he'll almost certainly be in store for his first big-league promotion of the season when the calendar flips to September. Tucker probably won't be guaranteed an everyday role immediately following his callup, but he should get a fair chance to prove he's a superior option in right field to incumbent starter Josh Reddick, who has slashed .190/.231/.231 since the All-Star break.