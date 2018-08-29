Tucker will return to Houston when rosters expand in September, but only after Triple-A Fresno completes its postseason schedule, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker has torn it up at Fresno since his Aug. 21 demotion from the majors, going 14-for-25 with six home runs and 13 RBI. He's been producing all year in the Pacific Coast League, but his success did not carry over to the majors, where he had a .466 OPS in two brief stints. He'll need to hit like he's at Fresno in order for the Astros to consider him for a postseason roster spot.