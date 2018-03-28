Tucker is expected to open the season at Triple-A Fresno, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

While Tucker has appeared in just 72 games at Double-A, the Astros decided that the highly-regarded 21-year-old is more than ready for Triple-A after he slashed an impressive .409/.438/.818 with five homers in 48 Cactus League plate appearances. A promotion to the majors could be in the cards later this season if he continues to excel in the upper minors.

