Astros' Kyle Tucker: Will play regularly
Tucker started in left field Saturday, but will see time at both corner outfield spots and is expected to play every day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros didn't call up Tucker to learn the ropes from the bench. "He's one of the best prospects in baseball," manager A.J. Hinch said, "We did call him up to play regularly." Both Marwin Gonzalez (.662 OPS) and Jake Marisnick (.594) haven't produced, clearing the way for Tucker to get consistent at-bats.
More News
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Reaches base twice in MLB debut•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Recalled from Fresno•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Extends hit streak to 14•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Back-to-back three-hit games•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Reaches base five times Monday•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers as part of three-hit effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?