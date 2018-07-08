Tucker started in left field Saturday, but will see time at both corner outfield spots and is expected to play every day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros didn't call up Tucker to learn the ropes from the bench. "He's one of the best prospects in baseball," manager A.J. Hinch said, "We did call him up to play regularly." Both Marwin Gonzalez (.662 OPS) and Jake Marisnick (.594) haven't produced, clearing the way for Tucker to get consistent at-bats.