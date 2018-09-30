Manager A.J. Hinch informed Tucker on Sunday that he wouldn't be included on the Astros' American League Division Series roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Tucker went 1-for-4 while manning right field Saturday in the second half of the Astros' doubleheader with Orioles, marking just the second start for the outfielder since he was promoted from Triple-A Fresno on Sept. 16. Though he remains one of the top hitting prospects, Tucker scuffled in his MLB debut, managing only nine hits in 62 at-bats. He never had much of a case for a spot on the postseason roster with Marwin Gonzalez, George Springer and Josh Reddick all assured spots in the outfield and reserves Jake Marisnick (defense), Tony Kemp (plate discipline) and Myles Straw (baserunning) all possessing singular skills that might prove more useful off the bench than Tucker's all-around package.