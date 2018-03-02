Tucker is not a candidate for an Opening Day roster spot, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Through Thursday's Grapefruit league games, Tucker is hitting 5-for-13 with three home runs and eight RBI. Still, the 21-year-old has played just 72 games at the Double-A level, so the Astros want to give him more time in the minors before considering a call-up. The young outfielder is one of the better prospects in the game, and if he can carry this spring performance into the regular season at the minor-league level he could be putting on an Astros uniform before long.