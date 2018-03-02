Astros' Kyle Tucker: Won't make Opening Day roster
Tucker is not a candidate for an Opening Day roster spot, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Through Thursday's Grapefruit league games, Tucker is hitting 5-for-13 with three home runs and eight RBI. Still, the 21-year-old has played just 72 games at the Double-A level, so the Astros want to give him more time in the minors before considering a call-up. The young outfielder is one of the better prospects in the game, and if he can carry this spring performance into the regular season at the minor-league level he could be putting on an Astros uniform before long.
More News
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Receives spring-training invite•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Spreading his wings at Double-A•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Returns from DL with Corpus Christi•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Lands on MiLB DL with back issue•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Tapping into power•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Selected for Futures Game•
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
12-team Rotisserie Auction
The first-round prices were extremely high in this Rotisserie auction, so several teams had...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts in 2018
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Spring Takes: Harvey, Andujar impress
Our Scott White discusses an encouraging first outing for forgotten man Matt Harvey and some...