Tucker (illness) is working out for the second straight day Saturday at Minute Maid park, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to manager Dusty Baker, the 24-year-old has a chance of returning during the Astros' early-week series at Baltimore. Tucker was on an absolute tear before landing on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, hitting .356 with three homers and 15 RBI over his last 17 games.