Astros' LaMonte Wade: Looks like odd man out of lineup

Wade is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Wade will take a seat for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Shane Bieber) and appears headed for a role reduction after the Astros bolstered their outfield by acquiring Daulton Varsho from the Blue Jays on Monday. Varsho will enter the lineup right away Monday, covering center field while Taylor Trammell and Cam Smith flank him in the corner spots. Since being reinstated from the injured list July 4, Wade is batting just .167 with one home run, 10 RBI and eight runs in 20 games.