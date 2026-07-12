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Astros' LaMonte Wade: Swats grand slam Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wade went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 9-3 victory versus the Rangers on Saturday.

Wade struck out twice and was subbed out on defense in the seventh inning, but he made a big impact with one swing when he clubbed a grand slam to right field in the third inning. That was the veteran outfielder's second homer in nine games in the majors this season. Since returning from an IL stint caused by a hamstring injury July 4, Wade has started all five of Houston's games against a right-handed pitcher, so he appears to have a hold on a strong-side platoon role in left field.

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