The Astros reinstated McCullers (forearm) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox in Chicago.

McCullers will be making his first appearance for Houston since the 2022 World Series, as he had missed the past two seasons while recovering from June 2023 flexor tendon surgery. He's enjoyed a clean bill of health since the start of spring training and wrapped up a four-start minor-league rehab assignment on a high note in his final outing April 26, when he struck out seven over five scoreless innings. McCullers tossed 71 pitches in that appearance for Double-A Corpus Christi, so he could be capped at somewhere between 80-to-90 pitches in his season debut for the Astros. At least in his first few outings with the big club, McCullers is likely to be kept on a five-day rest schedule between starts, and the Astros are expected to transition into a six-man rotation during busier portions of their schedule to accommodate him.