Astros' Lance McCullers: Activated from disabled list
McCullers (forearm) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers hasn't pitched since Aug. 4 after suffering a forearm strain. He appears to be ticketed for a bullpen role in the final week of the season. Prior to the injury, he had recorded a solid 3.93 ERA in 22 starts.
