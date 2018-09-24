Astros' Lance McCullers: Activated from disabled list

McCullers (forearm) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers hasn't pitched since Aug. 4 after suffering a forearm strain. He appears to be ticketed for a bullpen role in the final week of the season. Prior to the injury, he had recorded a solid 3.93 ERA in 22 starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories