Astros' Lance McCullers: Allows many baserunners in loss
McCullers (7-3) allowed five runs on eight hits, four walks and two hit batsmen over five-plus innings in Sunday's 13-1 loss to the Tigers.
McCullers continued a frustrating stretch in which he's posted a 7.45 ERA in six starts since coming off the disabled list in late June. He faced 28 batters Sunday, 13 more than the minimum for a five-inning start. He was able to navigate a few jams and kept the game close, but manager A.J. Hinch had seen enough after the right-hander put the first two men of the sixth inning on base. McCullers is next due to start Friday at home against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Allows season-high six runs to Orioles•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Struggles in another short outing•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Fifth-inning rally ends night•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Can't complete six innings Friday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nice performance in first start off DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Officially activated from DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...