Astros' Lance McCullers: Allows season-high six runs to Orioles
McCullers allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out just three batters over 4.2 innings during Sunday's loss to Baltimore. He didn't factor into the decision.
McCullers has now allowed 20 runs -- 18 earned -- through 18.2 innings in his past four starts, so it's not out of the question to begin worrying about the youngster. His 2.85 FIP and 10.2 K/9 remain high-end marks, but the 23-year-old righty has never pitched more than 125.2 innings in the majors, and Houston has little incentive to push him down the stretch with a playoff spot essentially wrapped up already. An innings limit looms, and there's also a chance that he's not 100 percent healthy. A potentially difficult road matchup against the Tigers at Comerica Park is up next for McCullers.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Struggles in another short outing•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Fifth-inning rally ends night•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Can't complete six innings Friday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nice performance in first start off DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Officially activated from DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...