Astros' Lance McCullers: Allows season-high six runs to Orioles

McCullers allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out just three batters over 4.2 innings during Sunday's loss to Baltimore. He didn't factor into the decision.

McCullers has now allowed 20 runs -- 18 earned -- through 18.2 innings in his past four starts, so it's not out of the question to begin worrying about the youngster. His 2.85 FIP and 10.2 K/9 remain high-end marks, but the 23-year-old righty has never pitched more than 125.2 innings in the majors, and Houston has little incentive to push him down the stretch with a playoff spot essentially wrapped up already. An innings limit looms, and there's also a chance that he's not 100 percent healthy. A potentially difficult road matchup against the Tigers at Comerica Park is up next for McCullers.