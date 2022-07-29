McCullers (forearm) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers threw 52 pitches over three innings during Wednesday's rehab outing, and he'll continue building up his workload Tuesday. The 28-year-old is expected to have another rehab appearance the following Sunday if all goes well, which could be the final outing before being inserted into Houston's rotation.